Islanders Back-to-Back News: At the halfway mark

The New York Islanders play game no. 41 tonight, so they will be halfway through their season when they go to bed. Time flies.

The Islanders, through half a season, are right where we all would have projected: middling and on the bubble. Last night was a pretty good example of this team at its worst; that homestand that seems like a distant memory but that really ended just a week ago is this team at its best. And you never know who you’re going to get.

Islanders News

About last night:

The problem with starting slow is that sometimes the game is out of reach before you can even get going. [LHH]

Mathew Barzal scored yet again, and Cal Clutterbuck scored in his return, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback. [Islanders]

As I mentioned before the game, the Oilers were pissed off and looking to prove something. [Sportsnet]

The Islanders simply were not prepared for it, again. [Newsday]

And they did themselves no favors by not registering a single high-danger chance. Oof. [NYI Skinny]

Quickly moving on:

A preview of tonight’s game in Calgary. [Islanders]

Brock Nelson is your New York Islanders All-Star, his first career selection and well-deserved. [Islanders]

Story on Clutterbuck’s return. [Isles DTD]

Andrew Gross hosted another episode of Island Ice with a lighter mood since it was fresh off Tuesday’s win. He spoke to Barzal, Noah Dobson, and you! [Island Ice Ep. 151]

Happy 23rd birthday, Alex Romanov. His D-partner, Dobson, turns 23 tomorrow. Two dudes born a day apart from one another on different sides of the world and now together on a defensive pair for a mediocre NHL team—ain’t life funny?

Wishing Romanov a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/viRD590pmX — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 6, 2023

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include road wins for the Capitals and Rangers over Eastern Conference bottom-feeders but a sixth straight loss for the streaky Penguins.