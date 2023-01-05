 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders at Oilers: Clutter-return [Game #40]

The Isles expect to get one injured forward back.

Edmonton Oilers v New York Islanders
Breaking up the Martin-Raty-Johnston juggernaut.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Islanders approach the halfway point in the season with their back-to-back in Alberta, starting with tonight in Edmonton.

It sounds like they’ll have one injured forward back, Cal Clutterbuck:

If that projection from Andrew Gross comes true, Ross Johnston would drop back out of the lineup. Put that sweet Martin-to-Johnston-to-Raty combo from last game in your memory drawer.

The other game-related note from Gross after the morning skate was the interpretation of Ilya Sorokin getting the start. That probably makes the most sense. With Semyon Varlamov ready to return, don’t risk him coming back to face the frightening Oilers power play — top of the league, converting at 32% — and all of the groin-stressing, up-and-down, side-to-side movements that would require.

Put the acrobatic Sorokin in and let Varly take tomorrow in Calgary for his return to play.

The Oilers, who are on an embarrassing run of form at home, will reportedly give former late-first-round pick Klim Kostin a shot on Connor McDavid’s wing. A former pick of the Blues who was often blocked by their Cup-winning lineup, Klostin’s career has been one of stops and abridged starts. But he appeared quietly effective in bottom-six role during the match on Long Island earlier this season. Now he’ll be looking for backdoor tap-ins to make Isles fans say, “Who?!”

