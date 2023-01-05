Islanders Gameday News: Readying for an angry opponent

Tonight holds the first of an Albertan back-to-back for the New York Islanders. They visit the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 p.m. ET this evening before taking on the Calgary Flames tomorrow night at the same time.

The Islanders on Sunday night struggled with the Seattle Kraken, who were coming off an embarrassing loss to the Oilers and thus mad and determined to prove something. Well, now the Kraken reversed fortune and embarrassed the Oilers in Edmonton’s previous game, so now the Oilers will be mad and determined to prove something. The Islanders need to be prepared for that kind of push.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game courtesy of the Islanders themselves.

The power play is solved! Until next time, at least. [NY Post]

Mathew Barzal is on a four-game goal streak. He’s not sure if he’s looking to shoot more, necessarily, but it’s working right now. [Newsday]

He said he’s probably just getting the bounces at the moment, and that’s probably right. [amNY]

About tonight’s opponent: The Oilers are also going to be mad because they got their annual Mark Spector diatribe about their lack of heart. [Sportsnet]

Bryan Trottier is no. 28 in The Athletic’s NHL99 series. This article nicely covers his hobby in music, but in terms of hockey, it’s almost exclusively about his time with the Penguins. His dynasty years with the Islanders hardly get a mention. The Athletic is insufferable. [The Athletic]

Jason Blake is at World Juniors watching his son, Jackson, playing for Team USA.

Former #Isles great Jason Blake on hand at the World Juniors watching his son Jackson play for Team USA pic.twitter.com/naO8VSXfqQ — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) January 5, 2023

Elsewhere

Only three games in the league last night, and the Devils kicked the Red Wings in the teeth in one of them.