Fourteen and Fabulous: Islanders reveal Bo Horvat’s new jersey number

So dramatic! (but not irritating like most self-aware team posts)

By Dan Saraceni
The Islanders have revealed Bo Horvat’s new jersey number with the team in a short clip posted to Twitter. Horvat wore No. 53 in Vancouver, but veteran Casey Cizikas has owned that as an Islander for a very long time.

The newest Islander joins Bob Bourne, Ron Sutter, Thomas Hickey, Tom Kuhnhackl and 17 other guys who have worn 14 for the club. William Dufour will have to pick something else if he gets called up again (then again, if he plays for another six minutes in total, maybe he shouldn’t bother).

