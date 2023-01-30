Islanders Anxiety - Episode 231 - A Lot of Emotions to Unpack

Mike and Dan react to the Islanders’ trading for Bo Horvat from Vancouver and whether or not he is the right player at the right time.

In giving up winger Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected first round pick for the unrestricted free agent, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is doubling down on his win-now team.

Horvat is having a career year and could give the Islanders the scoring help they so desperately need. Or he could not mesh with the already center-heavy Islanders lineup. He could sign an extension or he could walk away for nothing at the end of the season.

There’s a lot of factors in play and there’s no wrong or right way to feel about any of it but one thing we do urge all Islanders fans to do is to unsubscribe from The Athletic.

