Islanders News: Varlamov contract status; bye week does not mean goodbye

The Islanders bye week has begun, but we are contractually* obligated to continue fretting about the team aaaaalll week long.
*It’s more of a demonetized, personal moral contract, really
We’ll do our news roundups this week plus (hopefully, real-world job willing) some other dives and features.
But for now, let us bask in the glow of two wins featuring a whopping four Islanders goals and a mix of happiness for the players and trepidation about what it might sway Lou to do.
Islanders News
First, revisiting the Saturday night OT win over the Knights:
- An exciting finish, with a helluva finish by Mat Barzal. [LHH | Newsday]
- To a man, the Isles were thrilled to head into the break with four points from the back-to-back. [Isles]
- It’s the 50th time Anders Lee has opened Isles scoring, and it’s a five-game point streak for Brock Nelson. [NYI Skinny @ Isles]
- It was a terrible January, but at least it ended on a high note! [Post]
- But it’s a bye week now, so Lane Lambert hopes the Islanders can get away from hockey for a little while. [Newsday]
- It’s not a bye week for Aatu Raty, Samuel Bolduc and Simon Holmstrom, who were re-loaned to Bridgeport. [Isles]
- Some people go to meet the Lord on Sunday, Dan does the podcast rounds. First he was the guest on Hockey Night in New York (beginning around the 20 minute mark). [Twitch]
- He also did his weekly bout of Islanders Anxiety with Mike, and for once they had a couple of wins, and some All-Star Game gimmicks, to banter about. [LHH]
- Lane Lambert doesn’t deserve blame for where the Islanders are, but perhaps he should show some fire. [Newsday]
- And if the Islanders do miss the playoffs, big changes should be made. [Newsday]
- Each NHL team’s most likely trade deadline moves. Kevin Kurtz says for the Islanders, it’s trading Scotty Mayfield. [Athletic]
- Or for another view, maybe Lou will consider dealing fellow UFA Semyon Varlamov. [Newsday]
- Varlamov absolutely wants to stay, though. [Post]
- The Islanders’ last two wins is a “blueprint” for the remaining 30: Score two goals and hope their goalies allow less? [Athletic]
Here’s long-time Canuck and former Islander Trevor Linden talking about the late long-time Canuck and former Islander Gino Odjick. They were roommates when both were on Long Island, but Linden wasn’t sharing those tales:
Elsewhere
Last night’s brief NHL schedule included the Hurricanes handing the Bruins their third straight loss and the Leafs beating the Capitals in John Tavares’ 1,000th regular season NHL game.
- Here’s a list of all the teams and when their bye weeks begin and end.
- Dylan Strome has found a (temporary) fit in Washington, having experienced free agency at the same position and same time as his brother Ryan. [Sportsnet]
- So good to learn that the Coyotes are “open” to deals ahead of the trade deadline. [NHL]
- In just his second game behind the bench, Rick Tocchet labeled the Canucks “soft.” [Sportsnet]
- This was fun: Craig Button absolutely torched Jim Rutherford for his “deplorable” handling of Bruce Bodreau. That part begins around 6:50. [YouTube]
- Matt Murray’s injury may open up an opportunity for Joseph Woll. [Sportsnet]
- At Connor McDavid’s urging, the Oilers gave their EBUG some moments in a real NHL game. [Athletic | NHL | Sportsnet]
- This time around, Alex Ovechkin will not take the All-Star experience for granted. [NHL]
