Islanders News: Varlamov contract status; bye week does not mean goodbye

The Islanders bye week has begun, but we are contractually* obligated to continue fretting about the team aaaaalll week long.

*It’s more of a demonetized, personal moral contract, really

We’ll do our news roundups this week plus (hopefully, real-world job willing) some other dives and features.

But for now, let us bask in the glow of two wins featuring a whopping four Islanders goals and a mix of happiness for the players and trepidation about what it might sway Lou to do.

Islanders News

First, revisiting the Saturday night OT win over the Knights:

An exciting finish, with a helluva finish by Mat Barzal. [LHH | Newsday]

To a man, the Isles were thrilled to head into the break with four points from the back-to-back. [Isles]

It’s the 50th time Anders Lee has opened Isles scoring, and it’s a five-game point streak for Brock Nelson. [NYI Skinny @ Isles]

It was a terrible January, but at least it ended on a high note! [Post]

But it’s a bye week now, so Lane Lambert hopes the Islanders can get away from hockey for a little while. [Newsday]

It’s not a bye week for Aatu Raty, Samuel Bolduc and Simon Holmstrom, who were re-loaned to Bridgeport. [Isles]

Some people go to meet the Lord on Sunday, Dan does the podcast rounds. First he was the guest on Hockey Night in New York (beginning around the 20 minute mark). [Twitch]

He also did his weekly bout of Islanders Anxiety with Mike, and for once they had a couple of wins, and some All-Star Game gimmicks, to banter about. [LHH]

Lane Lambert doesn’t deserve blame for where the Islanders are, but perhaps he should show some fire. [Newsday]

And if the Islanders do miss the playoffs, big changes should be made. [Newsday]

Each NHL team’s most likely trade deadline moves. Kevin Kurtz says for the Islanders, it’s trading Scotty Mayfield. [Athletic]

Or for another view, maybe Lou will consider dealing fellow UFA Semyon Varlamov. [Newsday]

Varlamov absolutely wants to stay, though. [Post]

The Islanders’ last two wins is a “blueprint” for the remaining 30: Score two goals and hope their goalies allow less? [Athletic]

Here’s long-time Canuck and former Islander Trevor Linden talking about the late long-time Canuck and former Islander Gino Odjick. They were roommates when both were on Long Island, but Linden wasn’t sharing those tales:

Elsewhere

Last night’s brief NHL schedule included the Hurricanes handing the Bruins their third straight loss and the Leafs beating the Capitals in John Tavares’ 1,000th regular season NHL game.