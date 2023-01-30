The Trade is Beau-for-Bo: Islanders acquire Horvat from Vancouver for Beauvillier, Raty and protected first rounder

In a shocking, surprising evening move, the Islanders have acquired Canucks captain Bo Horvat in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a protected first round pick in this upcoming draft.

No, this is not a Zeitgeist parody post. It’s true. With a team press release and everything.

Horvat, a center, is 27 and is a pending unrestricted free agent. He has 31 goals and 23 assists in 49 games this season and is slated to play in next week’s All Star Game for Vancouver. Yeah, that’s a monkey in the wrench.

Since being taken in the first round of the 2013 draft, Horvat has 201 goals and 219 assists for 420 points.

Beauvillier was drafted in the first round of the 2015 draft alongside his good friend, Mathew Barzal. He scored 102 goals and 107 assists in 457 games with the Islanders and never quite reached the heights of his 21-goal rookie season. Although prone to streakiness, the speedy winger scored the biggest goal in decades for the Islanders in overtime of Game Six of the 2021 Eastern Conference final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Raty, a center, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft was considered something of a steal. He was a highly touted prospect before an injury and slump derailed his draft year. He got some games in for the Islanders this season , scoring two goals, and looked like a player with a high hockey IQ who needed some extra seasoning. He’ll get that in Vancouver now.

Pierre LeBrun has the details on the pick going to the Canucks:

First round pick from Isles going to Van is top-12 protected for this year's draft, and it slides to 2024 draft it's unprotected — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 30, 2023

For a team lacking in scoring punch, getting a guy on a near 50-goal pace, on paper, sounds great. But was the price too high? And if there’s no extension, what if he walks at the end of the season.

There’s a press availability happening right now, here’s a couple of small nuggets:

Bo Horvat said that his agent and the @NYIslanders didn’t discuss contract extension to facilitate the transaction. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) January 31, 2023

Bo Horvast (No. 53 in Vancouver) says he hasn't thought about uniform number with #Isles. He says Casey Cizikas wears No. 53 really well. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 31, 2023

This is obviously a lot to chew on. More to come later, as well as a special episode of Islanders Anxiety recording this evening.