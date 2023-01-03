Islanders Gameday News: Varlamov off IR, Clutterbuck may return vs. Canucks

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.

Islanders News

After tonight’s game, the Isles head to Alberta for a back-to-back. Semyon Varlamov is off IR (and Cory Schneider has returned to Bridgeport), so perhaps Varly will get one of those starts.

After the loss to the Kraken Lane Lambert suggested they might do this, and with the power play in a 1-for-30 rut they indeed changed things up at practice, mixing in Sebastian Aho and Hudson Fasching. [Newsday]

Also: Lambert hopes Cal Clutterbuck will be able to return tonight. He was in a regular line rotation at practice. [@AGrossNewsday]

#Isles lines at practice



Bailey-Barzal-Fasching

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Cizikas

Martin-Raty-Clutterbuck



Johnston the extra forward. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 2, 2023

Elsewhere

Other than the Winter Classic, a 2-1 Bruins regulation win over the Penguins, yesterday’s other two games were late Western ones, including the Flyers winning their third straight, in Anaheim.