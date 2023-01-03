Islanders Gameday News: Varlamov off IR, Clutterbuck may return vs. Canucks

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.
Islanders News
After tonight’s game, the Isles head to Alberta for a back-to-back. Semyon Varlamov is off IR (and Cory Schneider has returned to Bridgeport), so perhaps Varly will get one of those starts.
After the loss to the Kraken Lane Lambert suggested they might do this, and with the power play in a 1-for-30 rut they indeed changed things up at practice, mixing in Sebastian Aho and Hudson Fasching. [Newsday]
Also: Lambert hopes Cal Clutterbuck will be able to return tonight. He was in a regular line rotation at practice. [@AGrossNewsday]
#Isles lines at practice— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 2, 2023
Bailey-Barzal-Fasching
Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier
Parise-Pageau-Cizikas
Martin-Raty-Clutterbuck
Johnston the extra forward.
Elsewhere
Other than the Winter Classic, a 2-1 Bruins regulation win over the Penguins, yesterday’s other two games were late Western ones, including the Flyers winning their third straight, in Anaheim.
- Jake DeBrusk scored both goals, continuing a redemption journey from wantaway malcontent to key winter. [Sportsnet]
- Potential additional complication for the Penguins: Tristan Jarry left with an injury. [NHL]
- The Bruins and Penguins showed up at Fenway Park wearing throwback baseball uniforms and stuff like that. [NHL]
- For the second Classic at Fenway, they decided to change things up, including positioning the rink parallel to the Green Monster. [Athletic]
- Second year in the league, and the Kraken have already been awarded a Winter Classic. They’ll host Vegas in 2024. (Which is next year, in case you haven’t yet internalized the calendar switch.) [NHL]
- The Blues face new injury woes, with pending UFAs Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko both headed to IR. [NHL | TSN]
- Waiver Wire: The Jets have exposed Jansen Harkins. [TSN]
- The Lightning have signed grocery store chain Nick Perbix to a two-year extension. [TSN]
- WJC Updates: Canada needed OT to get past Slovakia, so they’ll go to the semifinals against the U.S., who advanced via an unmerciful 11-1 win over Germany. In the other bracket, Sweden scored the winner late to eliminate Finland, and the Czechs trounced Switzerland.
