Islanders Anxiety - Episode 230 - The Hold Steady Are Here

Mike and Dan are fired up after back-to-back wins put the Islanders back in the playoff picture and rock legends The Hold Steady make an unexpected appearance at UBS Arena for a game.

They recap two quality victories in which the Isles scored a whopping (for them) four combined goals and ponder the incredibly bad luck of Kyle Palmieri, who has played so well after coming back from injury and yet still maintains the scoring drought that’s been in effect since he came over in a trade two years ago.

They talk about how the preceding two losses in Toronto and Ottawa had them ready to cash out the season but a shutout victory over an anonymous Detroit team and Saturday’s challenging overtime victory over Vegas - not to mention an appearance by The Hold Steady celebrating their 20th anniversary - brought everyone right back.

In the second half, they talk about the various gimmicks that will be in effect for the upcoming All Stars Skills Competition and how they won’t help bring hockey any new fans.

We have no idea why they were, but we’re glad these guys were there on Saturday night.

