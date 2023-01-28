New York Islanders vs. Vegas Golden Knights [Game #52]

The Vegas Golden Knights are making their tour through the New York metro portion of the Metro and it’s not gone too well for them thus far. They lost in Jersey in OT, lost in regulation to the Rangers last night, and this four-game trip kicked off with a loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Islanders, who won in Vegas earlier this season when things seemed more hopeful, finally ended a six-game losing streak last night, shutting out the Detroit Red Wings, 2-0. That gave them a whopping three wins in January, over the fierce trio of foes, the Canucks, Canadiens and Wings.

Amid their struggles, Kyle Palmieri’s return has been a bright spot, and Adam Pelech returning after a long layoff provides some comfort, though he understandably looks like he’s still trying to rediscover his form.

Noah Dobson is still out though, a loss made somewhat more palatable by the decent NHL debut stint for Samuel Bolduc.

This one is back to the regular 7:30 p.m. start and MSG broadcast after last night’s national coverage. Afterward, the bye week begins for the Islanders and many teams.