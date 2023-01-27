Islanders Gameday News: Almost at the break

We can basically kiss this season goodbye, barring a miracle run that they have not shown they can pull off.

The New York Islanders, at one point second in the Metro, are now firmly in the bottom three, sixth right now. But the Philadelphia Flyers, a team that should be pretty bad, is now only two points behind. They’re six points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have two games in hand, for the final wild-card spot. The Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, and tonight’s opponent, the Detroit Red Wings, have all blown past the Islanders by points percentage, which is a depressing .510 for New York.

It’s bleak, and as Jenny wrote the other night, it’s hard to care about this team right now. It has never been clearer that last year was not an anomaly but a harbinger of things to come. The only difference is that the season was over in November last year; at least we made it to January, I guess? And it is bleak knowing that they’re this bad in spite of world-class, possibly best-in-the-league goaltending. They don’t even have to be that good to be competitive, but they can’t even manage that.

What makes it especially bleak is that despite being non-competitive, this team, as constructed, is still too good to be a bottom-five team. The best they could hope for is the bottom seven. That would still put them within Connor Bedard/Adam Fantilli range, though their odds wouldn’t be great. Maybe, just maybe, they can manage to nab one of those guys with some lottery luck. Remember when the Carolina Hurricanes were on the cusp of becoming playoff-competitive but still missed the playoffs in 2018? They had low lottery odds but still managed to move up to second overall, where they got Andrei Svechnikov, now a huge driver of the Metro leader’s offense.

I’m curious what you fine folks think: If the Isles manage to get one of those guys because they moved up in the lottery, what would you do with the rest of the team? I’m of the mind that maybe they should give it a go with some of the core again—I mean, with the contract lengths and trade protection, they probably won’t have a choice—but an infusion of talent like that could be just what this team needs to get itself over the hump. Or perhaps their arrival will be too late.

That being said, I’m fantasizing big time in that tangent. No cold stretch lasts forever, and tonight’s game against the Red Wings is the penultimate game before the bye week and All-Star break, which could not come at a better time for the Islanders. What will most likely happen is the break and the rest will provide the team a chance to reset, and they will play better than .500 hockey down the stretch—not enough to make the playoffs, but enough to play themselves out of the possibility of Bedard and possibly Fantilli, too.

On that happy note, FIGs go here, assuming you think they’ll actually score any goals tonight. It’s a 7:00 p.m. start, and it’s ESPN, the TV kind.

Islanders News

Elsewhere

