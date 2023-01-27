Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 22 - Zenon Konopka (with guest Peter Flynn)

Joined by guest Peter Flynn - a former Islanders fan and Red Wings blogger - Mike and Dan reminisce about Zenon Konopka, one of the most popular one-and-done Islanders and more than just a fighter.

Konopka came to Long Island with little fanfare but left as a favorite thanks to the incredible amount of fighting spirit and pride he brought to the franchise in a remarkably short amount of time. Whether it was intimidating evil Penguins, standing up to snarky media types or giving the Islanders an identity (and a goal song) all their own, Konopka helped give a young, rebuilding team a degree of backbone they severely lacked and made lifetime fans in Peter and the hosts.

Oh, and he also had a pet bunny and started his own wine business.

Thanks again to Peter for coming on and reliving his Islanders fan youth. You can listen to his music at Activate the Queen on Soundcloud.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

So. Many. Fights. Here’s the long one versus Chris Stewart heard in the episode.

Here’s one of Zenon’s many tussles with Dan Carcillo.

And one against former Islander Arron Asham. Watch out for that man-eating jersey.

Not a fight but his altercation with Max Talbot in the Penguins Fight Night Game was really memorable (gotta watch it on actual YouTube per the account).

On the man and his bunny.

Finally: Live if Life, Zenon’s goal song that was the perfect punctuation on that whole crazy season.

