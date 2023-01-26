Islanders News: We’re...we’re not good (but still believe!)

“Lads, it’s Ottawa.”

The Islanders didn’t get the message. Same struggles, same result. You lost 2-1 to the Senators. Six losses in a row. My next check of the standings will be for lottery odds.

Islanders News

If you avoided our recap because who wants to relive that mess? then I suggest you reconsider. Jenny delivers a State of the Team (and Fanbase) message, a concise counter to Lou’s blah blah with media yesterday. [LHH]

Three Takeaways: “We’ve got to find a way.” (Narrator: They did not find a way.) [Isles]

Lou Lamoriello descends from the mountain to speak to media (not to bloggers...that was part of the regime change, like short haircuts and clean shaves) and attempt to relieve the pressure valve. One day we’ll do a blind script of what we expect he’ll say (“I still believe” etc.) and then check how close we were. [Isles | NHL | Athletic]

Headline achieved though: “Lamoriello gives Lambert his vote of confidence.” [Newsday]

The Islanders players echo that support or belief in Lambert. [Newsday]

Cam Talbot left last night’s game with an injury. Didn’t really alter the Isles’ chances. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores include the Hurricanes winning in OT and the Smurfs losing in Toronto on a Mitch Marner OT goal that was both impressive and an indictment of the Smurfs’ OT defense. (People raved about it on Twitter so I was expecting something really cool, but it was more...bad defense and a dramatic landing.)