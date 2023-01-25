New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators [Game 49 Thread]

The New York Islanders won’t declare themselves out of the playoff race, but if they want to truly remain in the hunt, they absolutely need two points tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

To achieve those two points, the Islanders are rolling with the same lineup, though lines do not appear to have been published, so it’s unclear if we’ll see any new combinations. Noah Dobson remains out with an injury, Parker Wotherspoon will sit out again as a healthy scratch, and Samuel Bolduc remains in. Semyon Varlamov is the netminder.

Bolduc remains in the lineup with Wotherspoon again a healthy scratch. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 25, 2023

#Isles Semyon Varlamov (8-5-1, 2.85 GAA, .908 save pct.) vs. #Sens Cam Talbot (11-13-1, 2.95, .903) as teams on the ice for warmups in Ottawa — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 25, 2023

As you can see, the Senators will oppose the Islanders with Cam Talbot in net. Here’s how they’ll line up, sans Josh Norris again.

#Sens lines



Tkachuk Stützle Joseph

DeBrincat Greig Giroux

Brassard Pinto Batherson

Kelly Gambrell Watson



Chabot Holden

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Zaitsev



Talbot

Forsberg



Kastelic out with a minor injury.

Greig makes NHL debut

Zaitsev in for JBD who was sent down. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 25, 2023

I have said must-win many times this season, but this truly is a do-or-die game because a game against this opponent should be two points, and the opportunities to make up for bad losses are dwindling.

Here we go.