New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators [Game 49 Thread]

Definitely a must-win if they want to stay in the playoff race.

By Steven E. Smith
NHL: NOV 14 Islanders at Senators
Hello muddah/hello faddah/here I am at/Camp Kanata...
Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Islanders won’t declare themselves out of the playoff race, but if they want to truly remain in the hunt, they absolutely need two points tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

To achieve those two points, the Islanders are rolling with the same lineup, though lines do not appear to have been published, so it’s unclear if we’ll see any new combinations. Noah Dobson remains out with an injury, Parker Wotherspoon will sit out again as a healthy scratch, and Samuel Bolduc remains in. Semyon Varlamov is the netminder.

As you can see, the Senators will oppose the Islanders with Cam Talbot in net. Here’s how they’ll line up, sans Josh Norris again.

I have said must-win many times this season, but this truly is a do-or-die game because a game against this opponent should be two points, and the opportunities to make up for bad losses are dwindling.

Here we go.

