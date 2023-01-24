Islanders News: Well, at least [...]

With their fifth consecutive loss, and still stuck on two wins in 2023 on its 23rd day, the New York Islanders have descended into that place where we look for “Well, at least...” things from each loss.

I’m not talking about silver linings — as Jenny noted in the recap, those don’t exist when a team constructed to “win now” is, well, not winning — but rather the small tokens we seek as a way of forgiving ourselves for watching yet another doomed performance.

Last night’s 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs had its share: Hey, well at least Adam Pelech is back! Hey, Kyle Palmieri is back (and was an immediate threat throughout the first)! Well, at least Ilya Sorokin stopped a penalty shot! Well, at least we got to see how Samuel Bolduc is progressing. (Not quite exclamation-worthy, that last one, but still interesting.)

By all means, give us your “Well, at least...” in comments — if you have any. But complete fatalism is also accepted and expected.

Islanders News

Good to see the return of Pelech and Palmieri, who each gave the Isles a little boost. But still, well you know how it went. [Newsday]

“It’s the rotating cast of characters on Barzal’s line, it’s minimal production out of allegedly top six players Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey. It’s the impotent power play, which is hovering around a hard to believe 5%...” [LHH]

Three Takeaways: Lots of breakaways. [Isles]

Big moment and steady NHL debut for Samuel Bolduc, who played 17 shifts and 14:28 as Noah Dobson deals with “a little issue,” according to Lane Lambert. [Isles | Newsday]

Four-point night for William Nylander (who has one year left at $6.96 million before free agency, while Morgan Rielly [sic] is set for $7.5M through {gasp} 2029-30!) [NHL]

Prospect Report: Four-goal week for Matt Maggio, who leads the OHL in goals (at age 20, settle down now). Quinn Finley, Eetu Liukas also highlighted. [Isles]

Former Islanders teammates Pierre Turgeon, Benoit Hogue, Darius Kasparaitis are among those appreciative of their renewed efforts to connect with all alumni. [AM NY]

Adrian Aucoin discusses the current team’s funk and how he was supposed to stay with the Islanders, but with a four-year extension on the table from Milbury before his pre-lockout arbitration hearing, Charles Wang overthought things. [Hockey Night in NY]

It was actually a surprisingly good and energetic first period from the Isles. On the broadcast, Butch Goring sounded like he hardly recognized this team, but was pleased to see it appear. Thomas Hickey called it the best first period they’ve had in a month.

#Isles Lane Lambert said first period tonight was probably the best period Islanders have played this month.



And then the second..."Situational Awareness. Individual awareness....Can't happen. It's unacceptable."



" — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 24, 2023

#Isles Kyle Palmieri on return:

"I could've used a couple of TV timeouts in the first. It was a long stretch. It was fast-paced hockey.

Sometimes with the schedule, you don't get a ton of practice time as far as line reps. So it was just good to get back." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 24, 2023

Elsewhere

Sadly, last night’s other NHL results included no “Well, at least” scores.