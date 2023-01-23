Filed under: Game Threads New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs [Game #49] Can we get a game thread up before the first goal is scored? By Dominik@LHHockey Jan 23, 2023, 7:17pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs [Game #49] Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Look who’s back... Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images Late game thread, sorry! Getting too used to those 7:30 starts. It’s Samuel Bolduc’s debut, and the looooong-awaited return of Kyle Palmieri and Adam Pelech. Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts Islanders Anxiety - Episode 229 - A Week Full of Tone Deafness Islanders Anxiety - Episode 228 - Playing the Hits Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Justin Mapletoft (with guest Noel Fogelman) Islanders Anxiety - Episode 227 - Still 41 Games Left Islanders Anxiety - Episode 226 - Good Leads to Bad Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Brent Sopel (with guest Matt Kammerer aka @ExIsledUsher) Loading comments...
Loading comments...