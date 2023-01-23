Islanders Gameday News: Ontario swing, Samuel Bolduc next up

The New York Islanders have piled up losses — regulation and OT — all January, with only two wins over pushover teams, losing ground in the wild card race, shuffling through callups and strange combos in response to all the injuries. The latest appears to be Samuel Bolduc, a decently regarded blueline prospect who may get his NHL debut. Bolduc scored twice over the weekend.

The Isles have four games left before the break, a two-game swing through Ontario before a back-to-back at home this weekend. It starts with a visit to Toronto, whose Maple Leafs are coming off an embarrassing blown-lead OT loss to the Canadiens, one of the two dysfunctional teams the Islanders have actually beaten this month.

At other crisis points this season, the Isles have surprised us with hot runs and impressive performances against good teams. Of course, that was when all key players were healthy, shooting percentage was high, and Ilya Sorokin was standing on his head. Only one of those three is happening right now, so hopes for another happy surprise this week are low.

I don’t think I’m piling on to say the above fairly captures the mood in the Islanders universe right now.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.

Islanders News

The Isles are struggling for offense, and struggling just to put a complete game together. Not a recipe for success as they meet the Leafs. [Newsday]

Which leads Dan and Mike to wonder, “What...what are we doing here?” They also talk about future plans for the podcast(s) now that Vox is pulling the rug out “withdrawing support.” Read more details in this post, but they’re also looking for feedback on what listeners want and don’t want. [Islanders Anxiety podcast]

“withdrawing support.” Read more details in this post, but they’re also looking for feedback on what listeners want and don’t want. [Islanders Anxiety podcast] Cal Clutterbuck’s “indefinite” loss adds to the pile-up of injuries, and while Lane Lambert was “hopeful” about Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri, he didn’t sound too convincing (to say nothing of Oliver Wahlstrom, who doesn’t even get an update at this point). [Post]

Ilya Sorokin is deserving of his All-Star nod. (He and Zach Parise are very nearly the only guys who deserve anything right now.) [Isles]

In his latest Maven’s Memories, Stan recalls how the ‘70s Islanders finally got over the hump by beating (and fighting) the intimidating Bruins and Flyers. [Isles]

Jan. 21 in Isles history: The 15-game win streak begins. [Isles]

Meanwhile in the Alumni Classic, players like Pierre Turgeon and Johnny Boychuk took out the Rangers alumni. [Newsday | Photos here]

I did not figure Radek Martinek for “guy willing to try to play while recording on a phone.” (He wasn’t the only one. Johnny Boychuk had some fun with it.)

When you're trying to make social content but also play in a hockey game. pic.twitter.com/BXHY3CajNQ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 22, 2023

Elsewhere

Sunday’s NHL scores include the Devils and Penguins combining for a three-point game (Devils in OT), and the future Cup-winning Bruins winning their 11th straight.