Islanders Anxiety - Episode 229 - A Week Full of Tone Deafness

Mike and Dan discuss the Islanders’ spectacularly unsuccessful week and their continued slide, as well as the cuts made at SB Nation and the future of this podcast.

Beyond the four losses (two in overtime), they feel betrayed, angry and confused by the team’s reluctance to make meaningful changes while they fall further out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Although more quiet than some others around the NHL, the Islanders seem to be creeping back to the circus level they occupied for so long. Their lineup is a mess and they continue to bleed losses, all while the focus seems to be on keeping injuries a secret, promoting UBS Arena and remembering the good old days (of two years ago).

The second half of the show is dedicated to talking about what happened this week to SB Nation’s hockey side and its effect on Lighthouse Hockey and its podcasts. The plan is to find a new home for this show, as well as Weird Islanders: The Podcast! and Islanders Award Winners, while also setting up a new model for listeners to support them

We tell you what we know and what we don’t know as of now, so stay tuned for more info.

Thanks to everyone who voted in our poll. We did have a clear winner, but you couldn’t go wrong with any choice.

This is criminal malpractice:

Since losing Wahlstrom



Bailey-BARZAL-Fasching

Bailey-Cizikas-BARZAL

Bailey-BARZAL-Fasching

Cizikas-BARZAL-Bailey

Lee-BARZAL-Bailey

Lee-BARZAL-Holmstrom

Lee-BARZAL-Holmstrom

Parise-BARZAL-Bailey

Parise-BARZAL-Bailey

Bailey-BARZAL-Dufour

Lee-BARZAL-Clutterbuck

Lee-BARZAL-Cizikas — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 21, 2023

Please listen to the back half of the show to hear how we plan to proceed going forward. Again, the three existing shows - Islanders Anxiety, Weird Islanders: The Podcast! and Islanders Award Winners - will remain free. We just need to find a new home to host them. But bonus content via a subscription model could happen in the future. We’d like to hear what people (and wouldn’t) want as part of that.

