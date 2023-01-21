New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Raty returns [Game #48]

Ready or not, here come the Hurricanes. They lead the Metro, 13 points ahead of the 6th-place Islanders, who are on an ugly run and 2-5-3 in their last 10. It’s alumni weekend, made bigger by the 50th anniversary season, so it’d sure be nice if the team could put in a good performance for their elders.

If you’re catching up from this morning, Cal Clutterbuck is out long term (“indefinitely”) so Aatu Raty is back, officially recalled from AHL Bridgeport today.

The Canes, meanwhile, are again without one of their big-ticket offseason acquisitions: Max Pacioretty re-injured his Achilles and is likely done for the season.

With the Isles reshuffling wings, Mathew Barzal will have yet another wing combo tonight. Andrew Gross of Newsday asked Lane Lambert about that, and the coach said Barzal can “prosper” with anyone but conceded the rotation of wingers has made it harder for #13.

Since losing Wahlstrom



Bailey-BARZAL-Fasching

Bailey-Cizikas-BARZAL

Bailey-BARZAL-Fasching

Cizikas-BARZAL-Bailey

Lee-BARZAL-Bailey

Lee-BARZAL-Holmstrom

Lee-BARZAL-Holmstrom

Parise-BARZAL-Bailey

Parise-BARZAL-Bailey

Bailey-BARZAL-Dufour

Lee-BARZAL-Clutterbuck

Lee-BARZAL-Cizikas — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 21, 2023

Gross then asked Barzal, for a fuller piece in Newsday:

“It’s just hard to find chemistry with anybody when every other game it’s a new line. It is what it is. We’ve had some injury troubles. Guys have gone down.”



Mathew Barzal talks to @NewsdaySports https://t.co/RsWjuUXoKx — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 21, 2023

Keep an eye on Canes Country for news and views from the Carolina perspective.