Islanders Gameday News: Hill gets steeper; Raty recalled

For observers and fans of the New York Islanders, the recent homestand plus a game in Buffalo carried so much weight because of what would follow on the schedule: Tonight’s visit by the Carolina Hurricanes, and Monday’s visit to Toronto.

While the Penguins have banked points against lower teams, the Islanders struggled against would-be-peer opponents, going 1-2-3 over the five games at home and the overtime loss in Buffalo.

The Islanders beat the Hurricanes soundly very early this season, but their most recent meeting, on Long Island, was a humbling 3-0 loss in December. If you had to pick and were going off recent form, you’d bet heavily on a repeat of the latter performance.

Tonight they’ll have Aatu Raty back, as it looks like Cal Clutterbuck will be out for a while and the lines will reshuffle once again. Andrew Gross of Newsday asked Lane Lambert about not getting Mat Barzal regular wingers, his reply (via tweet) is below.

First Islanders Goal picks go here.

Islanders News: Clutterbuck out, Raty Recalled

Previewing tonight’s game. The Hurricanes are coming off a win Thursday over Minnesota, though they lost Max Pacioretty to a repeat injury. [Isles]

Clutterbuck is out “indefinitely,” Raty was held out of last night’s Bridgeport game and has been officially recalled to the big club. [Isles]

As you know, the Islanders continue to struggle to score, and frustration mounts. [Newsday]

And the tests only get tougher, facing Carolina and Toronto. [Post]

And with the offense so bereft, it’s Ilya Sorokin single-handedly keeping them in games. [Post]

The Isles had a big alumni dinner to kick off 50th anniversary celebrations. Missing some beloved souls who we’ve lost over the past year, sadly. [Newsday]

Also, also asked #Isles Lane Lambert about Aatu Raty being used higher in the lineup, like, say, in a top-six role rather than centering the fourth line if he remains with team with Cal Clutterbuck out indefinitely.



"Certainly that's the ultimate objective for him for sure." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 21, 2023

Asked #Isles Lane Lambert about not settling on wings for Mathew Barzal (tonight Lee and Cizikas).

Obviously, some of that is injury related.



"He can prosper with a rotating set of wings. But also, in his defense some continuity wouldn't be a bad thing as well." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 21, 2023

Alumni Memories

"That was a wonderful memory for me" #Isles legend Bryan Trottier relives this iconic image following the Islanders' second Stanley Cup win. pic.twitter.com/56AksCmj8x — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 21, 2023

Elsewhere

Just two games last night, the Penguins picking up two points from the Senators and the Avalanche comfortably handling the Canucks.