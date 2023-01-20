Islanders News: They could use a break

It seems like neither the Islanders nor the Penguins want that final wild-card spot.

Today is the off day in a three-in-four swing as the New York Islanders arrive back from dropping their game to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime. More time to ruminate.

If the team found ways to win at the peak of Barry Trotz’s Islanders tenure, right now they are finding ways to lose. They have lost five of six, and in four out of five of those losses, they held the lead at some point during the game. In the month of January, they have two wins in ten games, earning eight of the possible 20 points.

Fortunately, the Penguins find themselves in a similar rut, which has allowed the Islanders to hang around. But they have three extra games to play—with the potential to earn six more points—and they have the ability to rattle off something like a 13-2-1 stretch; do we really think the Islanders can take a run that far?

It feels like the Islanders could really use the upcoming All-Star break. But they still have five games to play (over eight days) until they get there, so strap in.

Islanders News

About last night:

Yet another frustrating loss that just might push us over the edge into seller territory, or at least out of buyer territory. Spiraling! [LHH]

Some good ol’ fashioned coachspeak, but exasperated:

Full Lane Lambert quote on handling frustration:



"Frustration is a wasted emotion. We are all grown men. We're professionals and we have to move on and we're in the business of being ready for the next game. I thought our guys did a great job of that tonight."#Isles — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) January 20, 2023

Ho hum, another loss in Ilya Sorokin’s column despite making 42 saves. Starting to feel like Cory Schneider’s peak years in New Jersey—hey, who was running the Devils at that time again? [Islanders]

When you consider that the Sabres are also trying to chase down the Islanders, it makes last night’s loss feel even worse! [NY Post]

The Sabres raised Ryan Miller’s banner to the rafters before the game, and Dominik Hasek helped. [Sportsnet]

Onward:

The NHL announced the “results” of its “fan voting,” and Sorokin will be headed to All-Star weekend after all. After what happened to DiPietro, bubble-wrap him, please. [Islanders]

Goodbye, Bill; we hardly knew ya. William Dufour was returned to Bridgeport after his first NHL game. [Isles DTD]

Once all the construction around UBS Arena is finished, look for the Islanders to host league events like the draft or the All-Star game. [NY Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Capitals winning out in Arizona and the Devils falling in overtime to the Kraken.