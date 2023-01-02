Islanders Anxiety - Episode 226 - Good Leads to Bad

In their first episode of 2023, Mike and Dan look at the Islanders’ embarrassing loss in Seattle that followed two feel good wins at home, and how time is running out for the team to make changes.

They discuss the need for the Islanders to be proactive if they want to stay competitive in the brutal Metro Division, whether it means making meaningful additions to the entrenched roster, finding a new game plan, altering their awful powerplay or something else. While the wins over the Penguins and Blue Jackets felt good, and they have winnable games coming up on their Western Canada road trip, they can’t continue to let opportunities slip by when the rest of the division continues to win.

Other topics include surface-level hockey coverage, the stale script for NHL outdoor games and ESPN inventing new levels of incompetence.

Guy makes saves like this and you can’t even get him a win? C’mon. (Also a good example of why ESPN’s NHL broadcasts are so awful).

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

