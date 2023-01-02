 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders News: New year, old problems

The Islanders’ modest win streak ends in Seattle, while the power play rut extends to 1-for-30.

New York Islanders v Seattle Kraken
“Hey, how about a little effort here?”
Sometimes I watch other teams’ power plays gain the zone with creativity and ease and work the puck around with authority and threat, and I think, “Why can’t we have those nice things?”

The Islanders power play has had its (brief, very brief) moments this year, but mostly it’s been a pain and a detriment. There were only two chances last night, but both were, well, deflating.

Definitely not the only reason the win streak ended at three with a 4-1 thud in Seattle, but it’s one of them. Lane Lambert answered a question with an indication that there may be changes. Effective options for changes can be limited when Oliver Wahlstrom and Kyle Palmieri are unavailable. But we’ll see.

Islanders News

  • The win streak was snapped, the power play faltered, the Isles lacked the oomph they had in the previous three games. [LHH | Newsday]
  • Three Takeaways: Barzal’s 100th regular season goal, but overall a team that just was not “crisp.” [Isles]
  • Oh, and the biggest takeaway: The power play drought is now 1-for-30. [NYI Skinny]
  • With Aatu Raty up and the Isles dealing with winger injuries, Casey Cizikas’ versatility is serving them well. Last night, it was a turn back at center between Barzal and Cizikas. [Newsday]
  • But overall, this tough road-and-injury-laden stretch may represent the first significant challenge of Lane Lambert’s tenure. [Athletic]
  • Barzal was excited to return to the northwest. [Newsday]
  • Cal Clutterbuck and Semyon Varlamov sound close to returning. Kyle Palmieri also, but a little less so. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include the Hurricanes winning their 11th in a row (via shootout) over the Devils, and the Smurfs beating the Panthers, while the Blackhawks lost their 12th in the last 13.

  • Apparently there’s going to be another outdoor “Winter Classic,” involving the Penguins and Bruins? {shrugs} [NHL]
  • ...but Kris Letang might miss that outdoor game, whenever it is. {Doesn’t GAF} [NHL]
  • The Oilers put in a nice performance against the Jets but Jack Campbell’s run of bad luck continues. [Sportsnet]
  • The Oilers and Flames will meet in an outdoor game in 2023. [Sportsnet]
  • The Stars have signed Joe Pavelski to a one-year extension. [NHL]

