Islanders News: New year, old problems

Sometimes I watch other teams’ power plays gain the zone with creativity and ease and work the puck around with authority and threat, and I think, “Why can’t we have those nice things?”
The Islanders power play has had its (brief, very brief) moments this year, but mostly it’s been a pain and a detriment. There were only two chances last night, but both were, well, deflating.
Definitely not the only reason the win streak ended at three with a 4-1 thud in Seattle, but it’s one of them. Lane Lambert answered a question with an indication that there may be changes. Effective options for changes can be limited when Oliver Wahlstrom and Kyle Palmieri are unavailable. But we’ll see.
Islanders News
- The win streak was snapped, the power play faltered, the Isles lacked the oomph they had in the previous three games. [LHH | Newsday]
- Three Takeaways: Barzal’s 100th regular season goal, but overall a team that just was not “crisp.” [Isles]
- Oh, and the biggest takeaway: The power play drought is now 1-for-30. [NYI Skinny]
- With Aatu Raty up and the Isles dealing with winger injuries, Casey Cizikas’ versatility is serving them well. Last night, it was a turn back at center between Barzal and Cizikas. [Newsday]
- But overall, this tough road-and-injury-laden stretch may represent the first significant challenge of Lane Lambert’s tenure. [Athletic]
- Barzal was excited to return to the northwest. [Newsday]
- Cal Clutterbuck and Semyon Varlamov sound close to returning. Kyle Palmieri also, but a little less so. [Isles]
Time to break up PP units?— Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) January 2, 2023
Lane: "We’re going to look at it obviously in the next day because we had two chances in the first period, the game could have been a different story. That has to start producing. Right now it’s just not. We’ll have to take a good, close look at it.”
Elsewhere
Last night’s other NHL scores include the Hurricanes winning their 11th in a row (via shootout) over the Devils, and the Smurfs beating the Panthers, while the Blackhawks lost their 12th in the last 13.
- Apparently there’s going to be another outdoor “Winter Classic,” involving the Penguins and Bruins? {shrugs} [NHL]
- ...but Kris Letang might miss that outdoor game, whenever it is. {Doesn’t GAF} [NHL]
- The Oilers put in a nice performance against the Jets but Jack Campbell’s run of bad luck continues. [Sportsnet]
- The Oilers and Flames will meet in an outdoor game in 2023. [Sportsnet]
- The Stars have signed Joe Pavelski to a one-year extension. [NHL]
