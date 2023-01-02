Islanders News: New year, old problems

Sometimes I watch other teams’ power plays gain the zone with creativity and ease and work the puck around with authority and threat, and I think, “Why can’t we have those nice things?”

The Islanders power play has had its (brief, very brief) moments this year, but mostly it’s been a pain and a detriment. There were only two chances last night, but both were, well, deflating.

Definitely not the only reason the win streak ended at three with a 4-1 thud in Seattle, but it’s one of them. Lane Lambert answered a question with an indication that there may be changes. Effective options for changes can be limited when Oliver Wahlstrom and Kyle Palmieri are unavailable. But we’ll see.

Islanders News

The win streak was snapped, the power play faltered, the Isles lacked the oomph they had in the previous three games. [LHH | Newsday]

Three Takeaways: Barzal’s 100th regular season goal, but overall a team that just was not “crisp.” [Isles]

Oh, and the biggest takeaway: The power play drought is now 1-for-30. [NYI Skinny]

With Aatu Raty up and the Isles dealing with winger injuries, Casey Cizikas’ versatility is serving them well. Last night, it was a turn back at center between Barzal and Cizikas. [Newsday]

But overall, this tough road-and-injury-laden stretch may represent the first significant challenge of Lane Lambert’s tenure. [Athletic]

Barzal was excited to return to the northwest. [Newsday]

Cal Clutterbuck and Semyon Varlamov sound close to returning. Kyle Palmieri also, but a little less so. [Isles]

Time to break up PP units?



Lane: "We’re going to look at it obviously in the next day because we had two chances in the first period, the game could have been a different story. That has to start producing. Right now it’s just not. We’ll have to take a good, close look at it.” — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) January 2, 2023

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores include the Hurricanes winning their 11th in a row (via shootout) over the Devils, and the Smurfs beating the Panthers, while the Blackhawks lost their 12th in the last 13.