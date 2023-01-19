 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres [Game #47]

By Dominik
/ new
New York Islanders v Buffalo Sabres
We’ll try to do the thing.
Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

The Islanders are in Buffalo and may have some lineup changes. According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, Hudson Fasching is day-to-day, opening the possibility for Simon Holmstrom or Ross Johnston or both to reappear.

After half a game, William Dufour has been returned to AHL Bridgeport.

Also, perhaps a change on defense:

Both teams are struggling, the Sabres have lost four straight at home and are five points behind the Isles in the wild card “race.” Maybe the Isles do enough to get two points and make us feel happy for an evening. Maybe.

Because if they don’t...Bossy help us all.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...