New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres [Game #47]

The Islanders are in Buffalo and may have some lineup changes. According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, Hudson Fasching is day-to-day, opening the possibility for Simon Holmstrom or Ross Johnston or both to reappear.

After half a game, William Dufour has been returned to AHL Bridgeport.

Also, perhaps a change on defense:

Both Parker Wotherspoon and Dennis Cholowski taking warmups for #Isles — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 20, 2023

Both teams are struggling, the Sabres have lost four straight at home and are five points behind the Isles in the wild card “race.” Maybe the Isles do enough to get two points and make us feel happy for an evening. Maybe.

Because if they don’t...Bossy help us all.