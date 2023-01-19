Islanders Gameday News: Marching off a cliff

After being Just An Average Team against the league-leading Boston Bruins last night, leading to a very predictable result, the New York Islanders will hit the ice again tonight in Buffalo, when they’ll seek to re-stoke the fire and fragile hopes of an increasingly exasperated fanbase.

I’m not even mad at the players at this point; they’re doing what they’re capable of doing, which based on roster construction and coaching will include dry spells like this. Even during their healthiest and best points of the season, they needed Ilya Sorokin to provide top-flight goaltending. Last night they hung with the Bruins for a decent while, but Boston shut down their rushes and Semyon Varlamov didn’t stand on his head, so yada yada 4-1 to the Bahstards.

Yes, the team misses Adam Pelech, and a healthy Kyle Palmieri could help too. But that’s only to get the team back to the level of wild card team that could maybe(?) push a playoff series to seven games. Meanwhile, they call up a 20-year-old rookie and bench him for the second half of the game as if he kicked a puppy.

This season was low on ambition from the start, a sort of perpetual state of denial, meanwhile the fanbase was led on to the bus with a suspect driver on the winding Andes mountain road with no guardrails: “We’re really getting on this bus? I guess we’re getting on this bus, it’s the only way to get where we need to go.”

We could skip the bus trip entirely and wait till next year, but we subscribe to this abusive business for the persistent hope of being entertained. (Except Flyers fans. Not sure what keeps them in it.) We are not being entertained. And every player is another year older.

Leave First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here. Bonus points if you dare to say it will be on the power play. (I kid. No bonus points.)

#Isles Lane Lambert harps on 0-for-6 PP, says it has to "get something going for us," acknowledges he has to consider changes.



Wouldn't outright call this season's lowpoint but says team has to start collecting points. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 19, 2023

