New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: New look, scary opponent [Game #46]

Struggling for offense, the Isles try something new.

By Dominik
Boston Bruins v New York Islanders
Rookie lap.
The Islanders conclude their five-game homestand with the fiercest opponent in the NHL this season: The Boston Bruins have only lost five regulation games, are torching most foes and are 7-1-2 in their last 10.

The big news for the Isles is two team debuts, one of them an NHL debut: William Dufour (wearing #14) on Mat Barzal’s wing, and Dennis Cholowski (wearing #7) making his debut with his fourth NHL team:

Semyon Varlamov gets the start, opposite Linus Ullmark.

This one is televised on TNT in the U.S.

