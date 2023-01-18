New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: New look, scary opponent [Game #46]

The Islanders conclude their five-game homestand with the fiercest opponent in the NHL this season: The Boston Bruins have only lost five regulation games, are torching most foes and are 7-1-2 in their last 10.

The big news for the Isles is two team debuts, one of them an NHL debut: William Dufour (wearing #14) on Mat Barzal’s wing, and Dennis Cholowski (wearing #7) making his debut with his fourth NHL team:

#Isles in warmups



Bailey-Barzal-Dufour (No. 14)

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Aho-Dobson

Romanov-Mayfield

Cholowski (No. 7)-Pulock

Varlamov

Sorokin — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 19, 2023

Semyon Varlamov gets the start, opposite Linus Ullmark.

This one is televised on TNT in the U.S.