Islanders News: Blown.

In a pivotal matchup, the Islanders had a 3-0 lead last night and let it steadily slip away to salvage only an OTL point. Some will identify a turning point when Alex Ovechkin delivered a high hit to J-G Pageau in the corner, dazing Pageau and sending him off the ice, but garnering no call from the officials. They reviewed on video and still found nothing, or no cause to overrule themselves under current protocol.

Caps players largely agreed the Ovechkin hit on Pageau was a big turning point tonight.



Orlov: "100 percent it turned the game and we start to play more physical and get more offensive zone time so it was a difference maker for sure. We need to try to play like that every time" — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 17, 2023

It’s a story we’ve seen before and, well, hopefully Pageau is truly okay and we don’t suddenly get a “day to day, upper body” deal after he returned to the game.

Islanders News

On the high Ovechkin hit to Pageau’shead: Pageau thankfully returned, but Lane Lambert was very surprised no penalty was called. [Post]

Down 3-0, the Capitals decided “enough is enough.” [NHL]

I confess I could not follow this video review but I’m sure they got it right ‘cause they’re never wrong:

#Isles go-ahead goal waived off due to being knocked in with Martin's glove pic.twitter.com/unwiR8JmuE — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) January 17, 2023

Elsewhere

