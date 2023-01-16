New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Could be wild [Game #45]

Here we go, first meeting of the season between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, with both in the Wild Card positions and both not terribly fond of their recent form. How this series plays out could very much shape whether one or both end up in the wild card at season’s end.

The respective beatwriters from Newsday and the Washington Post indicate it should be a matchup of Ilya Sorokin and Darcy Kuemper, with lines likely to look like this:

#Isles at morning skate



Parise-Barzal-Bailey

Lee-Nelson-Holmstrom

Beauvillier-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck



D-pairs rotating, Pelech rotating in — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 16, 2023