New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Could be wild [Game #45]

The Metro rivals meet for the first time as they jockey for Wild Card status.

By Dominik
/ new
Washington Capitals v New York Islanders
No checking from behind, please.
Photo by Adam Hunger/NHLI via Getty Images

Here we go, first meeting of the season between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, with both in the Wild Card positions and both not terribly fond of their recent form. How this series plays out could very much shape whether one or both end up in the wild card at season’s end.

The respective beatwriters from Newsday and the Washington Post indicate it should be a matchup of Ilya Sorokin and Darcy Kuemper, with lines likely to look like this:

