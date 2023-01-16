New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Could be wild [Game #45]

Here we go, first meeting of the season between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, with both in the Wild Card positions and both not terribly fond of their recent form. How this series plays out could very much shape whether one or both end up in the wild card at season’s end.
The respective beatwriters from Newsday and the Washington Post indicate it should be a matchup of Ilya Sorokin and Darcy Kuemper, with lines likely to look like this:
#Isles at morning skate— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 16, 2023
Parise-Barzal-Bailey
Lee-Nelson-Holmstrom
Beauvillier-Pageau-Fasching
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
D-pairs rotating, Pelech rotating in
Capitals lines at AM skate ahead of game @ NYI:— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 16, 2023
Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary
Mantha-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Milano-Backstrom-Wilson
Johansson-Dowd-Hathaway
Gustafsson-TvR
Orlov-Jensen
Irwin-Fehervary
*Extras: Eller, Aube-Kubel, Alexeyev
