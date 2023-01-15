Islanders Anxiety - Episode 228 - Playing the Hits

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders’ week of tough losses and an underwhelming win, as the team still struggles with the same issues.

They look at a shootout loss to Dallas in which the Islanders played well against a good opponent and its follow-up, a depressing self-inflicted loss to Minnesota that left both hosts overcome with anger. A win against Montreal snapped the losing streak, but the Islanders hardly dominated what should have been an easy opponent. While fans watch the out-of-town scoreboard, the Islanders continue to search for an identity and a formula for winning consistently.

In the second half, they look towards a daunting and important upcoming schedule, talk about what they want to see in media coverage of their team and criticize the way the Islanders have handled their 50th anniversary celebration.

It’s nice that the Islanders want to hit the net more. Let’s try that.

In case you missed it, the video piece on Mike Bossy’s daughter Josiane that aired Saturday night:

