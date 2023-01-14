 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: No excuses [Game #44]

The Islanders aim to snap a streak, else they might as well call this whole thing off.

New York Islanders v Montreal Canadiens
Don’t waste another one of the man’s efforts.
Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

The Islanders are off to an 0-1-1 start on this five-game homestand and the Bruins and Capitals lurk on the other side of this Saturday night match in Elmont.

Visiting are the 17-22-3 Montreal Canadiens, who are at the bottom of the New Atlantic and recently snapped a seven-game winless streak. This is the one “gotta have that one” from this Islanders’ home stretch, so no one is in the mood to hear excuses or moral victories about good looks from the terrible power play nor surviving a parade to the penalty box.

It’s an “early” 7:00 start, no lineup/injury changes expected. Alex Romanov faces his old team, but he’s not really dwelling on that:

