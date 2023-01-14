New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: No excuses [Game #44]

The Islanders are off to an 0-1-1 start on this five-game homestand and the Bruins and Capitals lurk on the other side of this Saturday night match in Elmont.

Visiting are the 17-22-3 Montreal Canadiens, who are at the bottom of the New Atlantic and recently snapped a seven-game winless streak. This is the one “gotta have that one” from this Islanders’ home stretch, so no one is in the mood to hear excuses or moral victories about good looks from the terrible power play nor surviving a parade to the penalty box.

It’s an “early” 7:00 start, no lineup/injury changes expected. Alex Romanov faces his old team, but he’s not really dwelling on that:

Paraphrasing here but we asked D Alexander Romanov, acquired from Canadiens this offseason, what might be special about tonight's game vs. Montreal at UBS Arena, his first game against his former team.



