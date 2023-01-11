Islanders News: For want of a shootout goal

There’s that team again! It’s maddening, it’s a little weird, but I’m glad they’ll keep things interesting.

The New York Islanders didn’t get the win Tuesday night, but after a series of poor performances on the northwestern road trip, they once again showed they can put together a really strong, competent effort against a good team. Only one goal, but they were fun to watch. On another night, J-G Pageau converts two of his chances to make the difference.

Jake Oettinger didn’t steal the game, but he made the big saves — and cut the angles down to nothing on some golden chanes — to keep the Isles from getting a go-ahead goal they probably deserved.

And, of course, he stopped every shootout attempt, though against this team it seems any rec goalie can keep them off the board in the extra-time breakaway drill. Ilya Sorokin had some big moments, too, but giving up just one in the shootout was enough for him to take the OTL.

There are eight teams who have reached shootouts this season but have yet to win one, so the Isles aren’t in completely unusual company. They’re one of seven teams to score on only one or zero attempts.

Islanders News

It was the start and effort they needed, but a stellar goalie and another shootout blank kept them from getting a second point. The Isles were generally pleased with their effort, and Lane Lambert said they deserved better. [LHH | Newsday | Post | NHL | Isles | Athletic]

Noah Dobson, who played the final 3:18 of OT, led the Isles with 11 attempts, but only two were on goal. [NYI Skinny]

Anders Lee on the captaincy, and potentially matching the length of Denis Potvin’s tenure with the C. [Newsday]

Jon Ledecky expresses full support for Lou Lamoriello. [Newsday]

He also helped honor the 1,000,000th fan at the new arena, giving her a jersey foul. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores included lots of bad results, like the Devils winning in regulation over the Hurricanes, the Penguins storming back to win in regulation over teh Canucks, and the Rangers winning in a shootout.