New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: The 2nd half begins [Game #42]

The New York Islanders still have some key injuries up front and on the blueline, but it looks like they’ll start the second half with Simon Holmstrom back from an extended absence and Mathew Barzal back from a one-game miss. For Holmstrom, who was officially activated from IR today, this is another chance to give the team reason to keep him up even after Kyle Palmieri returns.

Tonight they host the Stars, who have been pretty healthy this season but now arrive without Roope Hintz, reportedly for an “upper body injury.”

The Stars (24-11-6, 2nd in the West) are in a pretty good position at the midway point of the season, but Pete DeBoer has been there before and had it go south.

In the two teams’ previous meeting, the Islanders lost handily in Dallas during that four-game, triple-border crossing trip that was bookended by glorious victories in Ontario.