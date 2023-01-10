Islanders Gameday News: Holmstrom’s return?

Good news: The Islanders are still above .500. Bad news: The Islanders are outside playoff position.

The first half is over, the second half begins tonight, the first 41 games could’ve been better, and they could’ve been worse. As Mike alluded to that and more in the Islanders Anxiety podcast looking at all the mixed emotions of the first half, this season stalled with a few important injuries, but those guys are on the mend and there’s still 41 games to go.

Islanders News

A double dose of good news as they resumed on-ice activities following the road trip: Simon Holmstrom looks set to return, and lined up next to Mat Barzal yesterday; meanwhile, the first good signs for Adam Pelech, who has skated at least three times. [Newsday]

Will Holmstrom actually be in the lineup? As always, we won’t truly know until game time. Lambert: “He’s been skating and today was a day when we could integrate him into the group and see where he went from there.” [Isles]

Mad. Encouraged. Frustrated. Sad. On the latest Islanders Anxiety, Dan and Mike capture all of the first-half emotions. [LHH]

Prospect Report: A shutout for Tristan Lennox and a four-point weekend for Daylan Kuefler. [Isles]

If you remember watching a mic’d-up Rick DiPietro begin what became a career-death spiral of injuries with a seemingly innocuous tweak during an All-Star Game shootout, then seeing him suit up for a shootout again may either trigger PTSD or a sense of happy closure. In this clip, he did far better than you’d expect. [ESPN]

First-time All-Star Brock Nelson is excited to lose his bye week to participate in the event. [Isles]

I’m surely not alone in being impressed by Hudson Fasching, and hoping he sticks around. He’s been more consistent than some other wingers whose names might begin with B:

#Isles at practice



Lee-Barzal-Holmstrom

Beauvillier-Nelson-Bailey

Parise-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck



Johnston, Raty, Palmieri all wearing gray jerseys as extra Fs.



D pairs rotating with seven d-men



Sorokin and Varlamov manning the nets — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 9, 2023

And...more power play tinkering?

Interesting PP2 at #Isles practice. Two d-men:



Aho

Pulock-Beauvillier-Bailey

Parise



Other unit:

Dobson

Barzal-Pageau-Nelson

Lee



Another solid indicator Barzal will likely be back tomorrow after missing last game with a lower-body "tweak." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 9, 2023

Elsewhere

Monday’s NHL scores featured three shutouts, including the Flyers blanking the Sabres.