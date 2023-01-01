 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kraken 4 (EN), Islanders 1: Still no power in 2023

The Islanders’ three-game win streak ends with a thud, and persistent futility from the power play.

By Dominik
/ new
New York Islanders v Seattle Kraken
Not enough.
Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Islanders could not sustain into 2023 the nice form with which they concluded 2022. A 4-1 loss in Seattle on New Year’s Day ended a brief three-game win streak, which had included convincing performances against the Panthers and Penguins on either side of the Christmas break.

The Islanders got a strong performance from Ilya Sorokin, and a goal from Mathew Barzal in his return to his old junior-days haunts, but overall their game just wasn’t there. Two power plays in the first 22 minutes seemed to hurt rather than help — and the power play remains alarmingly ineffective — and the Isles didn’t even reach 20 total shots on Martin Jones.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick | HockeyViz]

They were tied 1-1 at the first intermission despite being outshot 12-6, and they had the bulk of a power play to begin the second period. But they wasted that opportunity, then Seattle regained the lead by converting on a power play of their own right afterward. Ex-Predator and waiver treasure Eelvi Tolvanen, making his Kraken debut, blasted that one home in what held up as the game-winner.

They ended up being outshot badly again in the second, 15-6, and they entered the third trailing 3-1, but they never mounted anything close to a comeback nor a thank you to Sorokin for keeping them in the game.

Lineup Non-Updates

If you missed it over the holiday, Oliver Wahlstrom and Simon Holmstrom are officially on IR, though it was already known they weren’t accompanying the team on this trip. Though Kyle Palmieri and Semyon Varlamov are on the trip, Ross Johnston remained in the lineup and Cory Schneider dressed as backup goalie. Parker Wotherspoon also stayed in the lineup, logging 11:10 (and a +1, for what it’s worth) in his fourth NHL game.

Up Next

Now the Isles head north of the border for the final three games of this four-game trip. It’s the Canucks on Tuesday, which feels like a must-win given the conclusion of the trip is a back-to-back in Edmonton and Calgary on Thursday and Friday.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...