New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken [Game 38 Thread]

Happy New Year, LHH. The New York Islanders are on their second of three major west coast trips, this one taking them to the northwestern part of North America. They begin with a game at the Seattle Kraken, playing in just their second season.
Not everyone the Kraken picked in expansion is still there, but our old friend is. Jordan Eberle is playing left wing next to Calder Trophy-favorite Matty Beniers, who has helped drive an offensive surge for the new squad that struggled to score last season.
Here are the lines for the #SeaKraken against the Islanders.— Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) January 2, 2023
Morgan Geekie and Cale Fleury are the scratches. Eeli Tolvanen making his debut. pic.twitter.com/VDW0oN1EvM
The Islanders, meanwhile, will not make any changes to the personnel. But they are changing the arrangement, it appears.
#Isles in warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 2, 2023
Bailey-Cizikas-Barzal
Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier
Parise-Pageau-Fasching
Johnston-Raty-Martin
Romanov-Dobson
Wotherspoon-Pulock
Aho-Mayfield
Sorokin
Schneider
As you’ll see, that means that all three of the injured but traveling Islanders—Kyle Palmieri, Cal Clutterbuck, and Semyon Varlamov—are not ready to come back. Or maybe they are, but Lane Lambert doesn’t want to mess with a good thing. I’d guess the former, though. And Ilya Sorokin, of course, is starting.
