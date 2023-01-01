 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken [Game 38 Thread]

The Islanders open a trip to the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada tonight in Seattle on ESPN.

By Steven E. Smith
New York Islanders v Seattle Kraken
The Islanders once again say hello to old friend, Jordan Eberle. Miss you, Ebs.
Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Happy New Year, LHH. The New York Islanders are on their second of three major west coast trips, this one taking them to the northwestern part of North America. They begin with a game at the Seattle Kraken, playing in just their second season.

Not everyone the Kraken picked in expansion is still there, but our old friend is. Jordan Eberle is playing left wing next to Calder Trophy-favorite Matty Beniers, who has helped drive an offensive surge for the new squad that struggled to score last season.

The Islanders, meanwhile, will not make any changes to the personnel. But they are changing the arrangement, it appears.

As you’ll see, that means that all three of the injured but traveling Islanders—Kyle Palmieri, Cal Clutterbuck, and Semyon Varlamov—are not ready to come back. Or maybe they are, but Lane Lambert doesn’t want to mess with a good thing. I’d guess the former, though. And Ilya Sorokin, of course, is starting.

FIGs go here. Last chance, folks. And apologies for the lack of promised links; we had to undecorate the apartment from Christmas.

