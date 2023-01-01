New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken [Game 38 Thread]

Happy New Year, LHH. The New York Islanders are on their second of three major west coast trips, this one taking them to the northwestern part of North America. They begin with a game at the Seattle Kraken, playing in just their second season.

Not everyone the Kraken picked in expansion is still there, but our old friend is. Jordan Eberle is playing left wing next to Calder Trophy-favorite Matty Beniers, who has helped drive an offensive surge for the new squad that struggled to score last season.

Here are the lines for the #SeaKraken against the Islanders.



Morgan Geekie and Cale Fleury are the scratches. Eeli Tolvanen making his debut. pic.twitter.com/VDW0oN1EvM — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) January 2, 2023

The Islanders, meanwhile, will not make any changes to the personnel. But they are changing the arrangement, it appears.

#Isles in warmups



Bailey-Cizikas-Barzal

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Fasching

Johnston-Raty-Martin

Romanov-Dobson

Wotherspoon-Pulock

Aho-Mayfield

Sorokin

Schneider — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 2, 2023

As you’ll see, that means that all three of the injured but traveling Islanders—Kyle Palmieri, Cal Clutterbuck, and Semyon Varlamov—are not ready to come back. Or maybe they are, but Lane Lambert doesn’t want to mess with a good thing. I’d guess the former, though. And Ilya Sorokin, of course, is starting.

