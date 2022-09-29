Islanders News: *I* care about the preseason

My apologies, I don’t actually care about the preseason — some do, and that’s fine...in moderation — I just wanted to toy with a juxtaposition to Steve’s headline from yesterday.

Because it’s just the preseason, so we can coast through headlines like that.

The Islanders don’t return to (preseason) game action until Sunday at home to the Flyers. But no doubt there will be more practice days and lines to hyperventilate over until then.

Islanders News

From the regular goalies on out, there’s plenty of room to improve after two 4-1 preseason losses. [Newsday]

More on the “pivotal season for Kieffer Bellows” angle. [Post]

Benoit Hogue! He’s the latest guest on the Talkin’ Isles podcast, discussing the ‘93 run that stopped the Penguins, Darius Kasparaitis, and other topics. [Isles]

Must be preseason: New food offerings at the home arena. [Newsday]

Elsewhere