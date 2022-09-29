Islanders News: *I* care about the preseason

My apologies, I don’t actually care about the preseason — some do, and that’s fine...in moderation — I just wanted to toy with a juxtaposition to Steve’s headline from yesterday.
Because it’s just the preseason, so we can coast through headlines like that.
The Islanders don’t return to (preseason) game action until Sunday at home to the Flyers. But no doubt there will be more practice days and lines to hyperventilate over until then.
Islanders News
- From the regular goalies on out, there’s plenty of room to improve after two 4-1 preseason losses. [Newsday]
- More on the “pivotal season for Kieffer Bellows” angle. [Post]
- Benoit Hogue! He’s the latest guest on the Talkin’ Isles podcast, discussing the ‘93 run that stopped the Penguins, Darius Kasparaitis, and other topics. [Isles]
- Must be preseason: New food offerings at the home arena. [Newsday]
Elsewhere
- Sean Couturier will not need surgery for his re-aggravated back injury. [Sportsnet | NHL]
- The Canadian government urges Canadian KHLers in Russia or Belarus to get out and says those who stay should “should explain their decision.” An agent for several of them says hey, guys gotta make a living. [TSN]
- Mark Scheifele looks forward to a fresh start under Rick Bowness in Winnipeg. [NHL]
- Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko aims to build off his breakout season. [Sportsnet]
- Meanwhile, the Canucks owner is embroiled in a skipped/disputed child support case that includes accusations of abuse. The NHL is monitoring. [TSN]
- The Panthers signed 21-year-old pending RFA Spencer Knight to a three-year extension. [NHL]
- Former 3rd-overall pick Alex Galchenyuk’s career continues to stall, as the Avalanche released him from a PTO. [TSN]
- Matt Murray was “perfect” on 16 shots in a preseason debut and thus all the Leaf’s problems are solved. [Sportsnet]
- NEWSFLASH: Goaltender performance is volatile, even for regular starters. [TSN]
- NEWSFLASH: Kent Hughes says the Canadiens would be different with a healthy Carey Price. [TSN]
