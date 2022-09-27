New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils [Preseason Game No. 2 Thread]

Here we are, back again in a Lighthouse Hockey game thread. It feels like home.

We did not post a game thread last night, for which we apologize. There wasn’t much to watch last night anyway. Also, I don’t think there will be any recaps of preseason games, but Hey, You Never Know.

Back to tonight’s action: Our New York Islanders, or at least guys wearing Islanders jerseys, are visiting the New Jersey Devils, or something like them. It’s preseason, and early in the preseason at that—before the first round of cuts—so the lineups are half NHL guys, two parts guys you’ve heard of at least once, and one part guys who might be made up.

The Islanders tonight look like this:

#Isles in warmups

Beauvillier-Bailey-Wahlstrom

Bellows-Raty-Palmieri

Martin-Cizikas-Dufour

Soshnikov-MacLean-Fasching

Pelech-Pulock

LaDue-Cholowski

Aho-Helgeson

Sorokin

Schneider — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 27, 2022

It seems like something of an opportunity for Aatu Räty and William Dufour since they’re getting to run with the NHL guys. Also, Oliver Wahlstrom will play for the second straight night, evidently getting a chance to redeem himself.

The Devils will roll out these lines:

Here’s your #NJDevils lineup at morning skate today ahead of facing the Islanders: pic.twitter.com/UVCr9TA0rO — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 27, 2022

Expect all four goalies to play about half the game. Ilya Sorokin and Vitek Vanecek will start, though.

Best of luck to PTO man Thomas Hickey, paired with the latest Devils' high draft pick.