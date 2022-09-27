Islanders open preseason with season-ending loss to Rangers

The New York Islanders opened the preseason schedule last night with the first of what will be many season-ending losses to look forward to, suffer through, and ultimately label fatal disasters over the next six months.

It was gainst the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, which the Islanders have generally owned (during the regular season) the last few years. There’s really nothing at all you can read into any of it — as you well know, unless you’re new here — but hey: Job aspirant Robin Salo scored the lone goal in the 4-1 loss. So there’s that.

Islanders News

Lane Lambert: “There are some things that we obviously have to work on and special teams are one of them. We hadn’t had a chance to practice them so far.” He also discussed Simon Holmstrom and Newly Physical Oliver Wahlstrom. [Isles 3 Takeaways]

The “first game for all of us” applies not just to the mish-mash roster but also to the new coaching staff:

Lane Lambert Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/LM3hpnqMau — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 27, 2022

Dan and Mike talk preseason, Lane Lambert, Mathew Barzal’s refreshing approach to being an Islander, and various pundits recycling the same old crap. [Islanders Anxiety podcast]

Does Holmstrom have a chance? We’ll see. [Newsday | Post]

Or put it another way: Which young Islanders forwards could end up in the opening night lineup? Meh. [Athletic]

Nothing to learn from the preseason opener, really. [Post]

#Isles D Robin Salo took a team-high five shots in addition to scoring lone goal. But, was it his goal or Cal Clutterbuck's?

"I didn't really see it. I just tried to get it through the first guy. It wasn't really a hard shot but we had some guys in front." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 27, 2022

Elsewhere