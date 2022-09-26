Islanders Anxiety - Episode 211 - The Natural State of Things

Mike and Dan (finally) talk about the upcoming Islanders season, how their muted expectations feel normal, and the star power of Mathew Barzal.

They discuss the first days of training camp and some of the reports coming out regarding new coach Lane Lambert and players putting the previous disjointed and depressing season behind them. They also tear apart some season previews that offer the same criticisms of the team that we’ve heard for the last five years.

In the second half, they talk up Barzal’s appearance on the 32 Thoughts podcast, how excited and personable he came off, and how he “gets” being an Islander like few others.

Finally, they look at some already unhinged reporters, compare Islanders to rock gods, and pay a tearful tribute to former Islanders who have signed PTOs with other teams during camp. You will be missed.

