Islanders News: It’s gameday, kind of, with preseason vs. Rangers

Who’s ready for some preseason hockey?! I know you are, yeah you there in the back.

It all got underway for the NHL this weekend, and the Islanders join the party tonight as they face the Rangers at the Garden. Allegedly the game will be broadcast on MSG and NHL Network.

Islanders News

The Islanders are ready for some tests as they begin their six-game preseason set. [Newsday]

Saturday camp notes: Varlamov returns, Koivula still out. [Isles]

Noah Dobson continues to grow and learn, and Lane Lambert digs it. [Newsday]

Alex Romanov is making a positive impression. [Isles]

Ilya Sorokin knows he...actually I’m not really sure what this one is about. Kind of a reach as the Isles face the Smurfs in preseason. [Post]

Barry Trotz has spent a summer focused on family but he’s also dialed into the NHL and will be ready to coach again soon. [Athletic]

Something something numbers projections Isles season preview. [Athletic]

Video: Behind the scenes at Islanders Media Day. (Isn’t every day “behind the scenes” in the Islanders’ closed-media ecosystem?) [Isles]

Elsewhere