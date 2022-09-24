Islanders News: Training camp continues with vocal Lane Lambert

Training camp is now well underway. It’s always unwise to read too much into line combinations and pairings at this stage, but it’s nevertheless interesting to watch.

To wit:

For the scrimmage-like situations, Simon Holmstrom is skating with Mathew Barzal and Zach Parise. #Isles — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) September 24, 2022

Simon Holmstrom has been skating with Zach Parise and Mathew Barzal. Unless Holmstrom blows everyone’s doors off and/or shows incredible chemistry with them, it seems unlikely that he would break camp with the team. But it is something to look out for this season.

Islanders News

Relatedly, Oliver Wahlstrom is ready to take on an elevated role and show off his physical side. [NY Post]

News, notes, photos, videos, and tweets from Day 2 of training camp, which was yesterday.

We referenced it yesterday, but another story about Mathew Barzal affirming his desire to stay with the Islanders. [amNY] And that he’s confident that a deal will get done. [Newsday]

Okay, the Islanders have resisted adding an advertisement to their game jerseys, but they did concede advertising on their practice jerseys: Northwell Health, of course. [Islanders]

Lambert Begins Life in the Fast Lane is one of the best headlines the Isles’ site has ever had. They have probably been sitting on it for weeks, too. Surely, it made them lose their minds. [Islanders]

‘Laner’ is apparently very vocal and hands-on in camp, according to Andrew Gross. He makes his opinion known to the guys, a slight difference from the usually-quiet-on-ice Barry Trotz. [Newsday]

Gross dropped a new episode of Island Ice in which he talks about much of the above and just the whole idea that it’s a new coach but the same group of guys.

It’s the 50th anniversary of the New York Islanders, so they repainted the ice at UBS Arena. Watch them do it—in just thirty seconds! Wow, they’re fast. [Islanders]

Elsewhere