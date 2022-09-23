Islanders News: Mathew Barzal’s heart will remain in New York

The New York Islanders have opened training camp!
Are you already angry about line combos or defensive pairings? It’s okay if you’re not, you have a few days to work up those angry juices...
Islanders News
- Obligatory ask, obligatory answer: Heading into an RFA year, Mathew Barzal hopes to be an Islander for a longtime, and there’s your multi-publication headline. [Athletic | Post | Newsday | NHL]
- The Isles aim to regain their old identity under new(ish) coach Lane Lambert. But the players sense he’s looking for a more aggressive approach. [Isles | Post]
- Best Shape Of My Life, Part 1.: Alex Romanov leaves a positive first impression with mobility, skill. [Newsday]
- Best Shape Of My Life, Part 2: Aging Cal Clutterbuck and UFA-to-be Scott Mayfield each proclaim their full health after late-season injuries. [Isles]
- The “NHL Insiders” create news about Bo Horvat and the NHLPA. Also, on Barry Trotz: “Trotz feels re-energized, refreshed, and he intends to coach again in the NHL. Obviously, no opportunity right now but when the time comes...he is ready to go. [TSN | Pierre LeBrun talked to the coach for a full article at The Athletic. Trotz said his packed summer helped him focus on his family and get himself settled. If you’re in Nashville and you see Barry around town, say “hi” for us.]
Elsewhere
- Ryan Ellis has a whole complicated list of injury issues and may not even play this season — or ever again. [BSH | THN]
- Nicklas Backstrom, meanwhile, is hopeful he’ll play sometime this season. [NHL]
- This how the Post do: Rangers goalie “furious” after multiple collisions by camp players who don’t realize he’s their only hope. [Post]
- The Leafs goaltending situation has come to this: “The talent is there...They are real big men in the net who take up a lot of space and move well.” Good luck! [TSN]
- Patrick Kane was “crushed” by the Hawks tank-dumps, but he’s not thinking about leaving the Blackhawks. [NHL]
- The Czech government has told any Russian players — including those on NHL tours — that they can just piss off, as Czechs are all too familiar with Russian Invasion & Disinformation schemes. [TSN]
- Jakob Chychrin remains adamant that it’s best the Coyotes trade him somewhere he has a “chance to win.” [NHL]
- Gabriel Landeskog will miss time with a knee injury he dealt with at the end of last season. [NHL]
- LONG ISLAND’S OWN Sonny Milano could totally maybe make the Flames. [TSN]
