Islanders News: Mathew Barzal’s heart will remain in New York

The New York Islanders have opened training camp!

Are you already angry about line combos or defensive pairings? It’s okay if you’re not, you have a few days to work up those angry juices...

Islanders News

Obligatory ask, obligatory answer: Heading into an RFA year, Mathew Barzal hopes to be an Islander for a longtime, and there’s your multi-publication headline. [Athletic | Post | Newsday | NHL]

The Isles aim to regain their old identity under new(ish) coach Lane Lambert. But the players sense he’s looking for a more aggressive approach. [Isles | Post]

Best Shape Of My Life, Part 1.: Alex Romanov leaves a positive first impression with mobility, skill. [Newsday]

Best Shape Of My Life, Part 2: Aging Cal Clutterbuck and UFA-to-be Scott Mayfield each proclaim their full health after late-season injuries. [Isles]

The “NHL Insiders” create news about Bo Horvat and the NHLPA. Also, on Barry Trotz: “Trotz feels re-energized, refreshed, and he intends to coach again in the NHL. Obviously, no opportunity right now but when the time comes...he is ready to go. [TSN | Pierre LeBrun talked to the coach for a full article at The Athletic. Trotz said his packed summer helped him focus on his family and get himself settled. If you’re in Nashville and you see Barry around town, say “hi” for us.]

Elsewhere