Islanders News: Mathew Barzal (‘East Coaster’) talk and non-talk

After a summer of basically complete silence on the Islanders front (because #culture), a league-mandated press tour in Vegas allowed us to hear more from Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee than we’ll hear for the next 10 months.

It’s stuff that’s already been discussed and shared over the past few days, but the video link below provides a little more nuance and window into one of the key figures in what is a very expensive entertainment business.

Still...hope that hair isn’t so long as to prevent winning.

Islanders News(ish)

This is maybe the second version of NHL-dot-com’s Islanders season preview? It affirms that Mathew Barzal is important. [NHL]

Lou Lamoriello said “without question” the Islanders would like to bring back Barzal for the foreseeable future but also, per usual, like hell are you going to get more info than that even though it’s your job to ask. Because controlling all info is #culture. [Newsday | Post]

Here’s the YouTube version of the previously shared 32 Thoughts interview with Barzal in a trio of wonderfully Canadian accents. (But he is “tilting New York.”) Including Barzal marveling at the workout stamina of Zdeno Chara. [YouTube]

Or if you prefer all the NHL media tour guests on the 32 Thoughts podcasts, it’s here. [Sportsnet]

Here’s the full video version of Lamoriello talking to media ahead of their annual golf outing. Very illuminating, I’m sure:

