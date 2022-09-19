Islanders News: Holmstrom, Iskhakov pursue next step

Development camp will wind down, or transition as it were, to proper training camp as the big guys report, weigh in, and share how they’re in the “best shape in my life” before getting on the ice.
For now, we’re still scrolling through the outsiders who maybe one day might get a real look.
Islanders News
- (Still) young Simon Holmstrom is looking to build off a breakout year in Bridgeport. [Isles]
- (Still) diminutive Ruslan Iskhakov is back in North America for his first Islanders camp, and he’s eager for his first pro season here since leaving UConn for Euro leagues. [Isles]
- Jimmy Lambert and Kyle MacLean expect no special treatment in development camp even though their family elders are on the coaching staff. [Newsday]
- Dennis Cholowski is just 24, feels last season was a big leap forward for him, and might have a shot at the lineup; he learned that Lou Lamoriello knew of him from a young age. [Post]
Top-Shelf Sundays pic.twitter.com/nlNcNvolcM— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 18, 2022
NHL News
- Darryl Sutter is focused on bigger things than avenging the Flames’ Battle of Alberta loss to the Oilers. [Sportsnet]
- Bruce Boudreau says every coach wants to be known for having a tough, high-expectations training camp, but he’s more interested in making sure the players know the system first. [Sportsnet]
- Hold your laughter: Smurfs 2018 first-round pick Nils Lundkvist will not report to training camp after demanding a trade. (His agent is true gutless puke Claude Lemieux, btw.) [TSN]
- Blake Wheeler reacts to being stripped of the “C” in favor of a committee of “A”s: “I don’t need a letter on my jersey. There was a time in my career when that validation was important to me.” [ESPN]
- Seems like going from Wheeler to committee was new coach Rick Bowness’ call. [Sportsnet]
- Oh, to be so relieved: Evander Kane and the Sharks have reached a settlement on his contract termination. A cap charge may be involved for the Sharks? [TSN]
- Connor McDavid has studied Auston Matthews’ shooting to come up with ways to score yet more goals. [Sportsnet]
