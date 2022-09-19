Islanders News: Holmstrom, Iskhakov pursue next step

Development camp will wind down, or transition as it were, to proper training camp as the big guys report, weigh in, and share how they’re in the “best shape in my life” before getting on the ice.

For now, we’re still scrolling through the outsiders who maybe one day might get a real look.

Islanders News

(Still) young Simon Holmstrom is looking to build off a breakout year in Bridgeport. [Isles]

(Still) diminutive Ruslan Iskhakov is back in North America for his first Islanders camp, and he’s eager for his first pro season here since leaving UConn for Euro leagues. [Isles]

Jimmy Lambert and Kyle MacLean expect no special treatment in development camp even though their family elders are on the coaching staff. [Newsday]

Dennis Cholowski is just 24, feels last season was a big leap forward for him, and might have a shot at the lineup; he learned that Lou Lamoriello knew of him from a young age. [Post]

NHL News