Islanders News: The kids have arrived for daycare camp

The Islanders’ development/prospect pre-camp camp has (reportedly) begun, with the youngest players (reportedly) hitting the ice today. Surely that means there will be some information to share and discuss!
We can hope.
Islanders News
With it being mid-September and authorized team personnel allowed to speak to media again, a trickle of stories has begun:
- The Isles vow they have something to prove after last season. [Newsday]
- Part of the hook for that story: A bunch of Isles were at the Mets game, and Josh Bailey threw out the first pitch. (Did fans boo, or sing the song?) And be afraid: “Mets Manager Buck Showalter had a long chat with Ledecky after his pregame media availability.” [Isles]
- Lane Lambert says he detects anger from the players over how least season went, and there shall be “no excuses.” The preseason cliche book is in effect! [Post]
- While “no position is set” {wink wink}, a riveting competition among Sebastian Aho, Robin Salo and Dennis Cholowski may ensue. [Post]
- It’s a big season for free agent-to-be Mathew Barzal. [Post]
- Boych! Talkin’ Isles talks to Johnny Boychuk, who can sure chat it up. [Isles]
- Here are photos of the Isles visiting the Mets, should you need to see them. [Newsday]
Elsewhere
- The Blackhawks, in desperate need of nostalgia and good feelings, will retire Marian Hossa’s #81, unless a cap-saving skin condition forces him to retire it first. [TSN]
- Why the F is this news? And why is it aggregated (and I guess we’re re-re-aggregrating it) news? “Nazem Kadri is believed to have turned down a six-year offer from another club worth $8.5 million AAV pretty early in free agency.” [TSN]
- PTOs: Eric Staal gets a shot at the Thornton role in Florida, Carp lad Calvin de Haan gets a PTO back in Carolina, and of course you know Thomas Hickey will be in New Jersey. [NHL]
- WHAT IF THE TOP HALF OF LAST SEASON’S ATLANTIC FAILS? A September exposé. [Sportsnet]
- MacKenzie Weegar says his new team (the Flames) is better than his old team (the Panthers). How rude. [NHL]
- The Riveters will now play in a New Jersey megamall. [ESPN] (I’m not in or from the area. There’s really a megamall called “American Dream”? Like, in real life? You sure this isn’t a Simpsons episode?)
