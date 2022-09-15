Islanders News: The kids have arrived for daycare camp

The Islanders’ development/prospect pre-camp camp has (reportedly) begun, with the youngest players (reportedly) hitting the ice today. Surely that means there will be some information to share and discuss!

We can hope.

Islanders News

With it being mid-September and authorized team personnel allowed to speak to media again, a trickle of stories has begun:

The Isles vow they have something to prove after last season. [Newsday]

Part of the hook for that story: A bunch of Isles were at the Mets game, and Josh Bailey threw out the first pitch. (Did fans boo, or sing the song?) And be afraid: “Mets Manager Buck Showalter had a long chat with Ledecky after his pregame media availability.” [Isles]

Lane Lambert says he detects anger from the players over how least season went, and there shall be “no excuses.” The preseason cliche book is in effect! [Post]

While “no position is set” {wink wink}, a riveting competition among Sebastian Aho, Robin Salo and Dennis Cholowski may ensue. [Post]

It’s a big season for free agent-to-be Mathew Barzal. [Post]

Boych! Talkin’ Isles talks to Johnny Boychuk, who can sure chat it up. [Isles]

Here are photos of the Isles visiting the Mets, should you need to see them. [Newsday]

Elsewhere