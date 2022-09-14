Islanders News: No PTOs coming to Long Island

In what can only be described as a massive plot twist: There’s actual New York Islanders news!

Prospect camp technically opens today, as we found out yesterday—in typical Islanders fashion—but they don’t hit the ice until tomorrow. Big boy training camp opens next Wednesday. (All this information can be found in the Newsday article below; thank you, Andrew Gross.)

Islanders News

Lane Lambert spoke to the media yesterday and stated that he does not expect any players on PTOs to join camp. Thus, the local boy Sonny Milano dream might be dead. But Lambert said he is comfortable with these players. [Newsday]

That said, he is not allowing these players any excuses. But in his eyes, it won’t even get to that point; the pain of last season, he says, is fueling the guys, many of whom are itching to get to work. [NY Post]

#Isles HC Lane Lambert on getting going here soon:



"And now everybody's, you know, just chomping at the bit right now because it's been a while. And I think there's a lot of guys, if you ask me if, they want training camp to start tomorrow." — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) September 13, 2022

Kevin Kurz asks a question about each player who will (or has a decent chance to) make the opening night roster. [The Athletic]

This (Two) Day(s Ago) in Isles History: Lou Lamoriello wins his first of two consecutive Jim Gregory Awards as top NHL GM (2020).

