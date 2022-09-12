Islanders News: Another schedule change

Howdy, folks. As you might expect, there is not a whole lot of hockey-related news this time of year. Football season just began, so the world was focused on that.
I’ve scrounged together some bits—some of which are literally old news, as you’ll find out—for your viewing pleasure and because I know that the threads get bogged down with comments after a few days. I also don’t want you to hate and/or bow down to Anthony Beauvillier and Sonny Milano the way you hate and/or bow down to the demonic bone structure and sunken eyes of Calle Odelius.
Let’s finish with a question to get some comments rolling: Who will lead the Islanders in goals in 2022-23, and with how many goals? And if you’re feeling spicy, list off your top three Isles goal-scorers for the upcoming season with goal totals.
Islanders News
- Hold the phone, we have yet another time change in the schedule: Sunday, February 26’s game in Winnipeg will now start at 3:30 p.m. ET instead of 3:00 p.m. ET. [Islanders]
- The Play It Forward Program through Northwell Health presented its scholarship this week to a young Islanders fan and hockey player. [Islanders]
- During the offseason, Stan Fischler is allowed to freestyle. He profiled Pam Bialkin, a Wantagh accountant who, in her teens, once ran into her family’s burning home to save Islanders tickets. [Islanders]
- This is from last night; I guess now we have Billy Smith days until the season starts? We’re getting closer, though.
We've got @roscojohnston days until we're together at @UBSArena for #Isles hockey. RT for a chance to win a Johnston signed puck. pic.twitter.com/FWKArowyyc— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 12, 2022
Elsewhere
- The Calgary Flames will bring Cody Eakin to camp, for some reason. He signed a PTO. [Sportsnet]
- Long-time Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser is going to Vancouver Canucks camp. [TSN]
- Ryan Miller and the Lamoureux twins are among those elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. [NHL]
- Mathieu Perreault officially retired from the NHL after 13 seasons, many of which were with the Winnipeg Jets. [NHL]
- Eric Duhatschek examines this season’s big early storylines; the overarching theme is that a lot of non-playoff teams decided not to stay the course, exactly, and went for it this summer. [The Athletic]
- Big news: Jonathan Drouin has switched from no. 92 to no. 27. [TSN]
- Owen Power and Matty Beniers lead the ranking of the top twenty Calder Trophy candidates for this season, per Scott Wheeler. [The Athletic]
- This article gathers rumors about the at-the-time nine unsigned RFAs, Dallas Stars forward Jason Roberston chief among them. [Sportsnet]
- However, there are actually only eight unsigned RFAs now because Mikey Anderson and the Los Angeles Kings reached a one-year deal. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...