Islanders News: Calle Odelius signed, assigned to Djurgarden

The New York Islanders have signed Calle Odelius, their top draft pick (2nd round, 65th overall), to his three-year entry level contract. In a refreshing bit of proactive communication, they also announced he’ll be loaned to Djurgarden of the Swedish top league.
That loan isn’t much of a surprise given his age and development there, but it’s still nice to have it official and short-circuit any “if Odelius has a good camp” blog conversations.
Islanders News
- Here’s the announcement about Odelius. [Isles]
- And here’s a new Talkin’ Isles podcast, this time with Kelly Hrudey, who made 73 saves during the 4OT Easter Epic and made bandanas a thing long after the ‘70s were over. [Isles]
Elsewhere
- The Penguins gave coach Mike Sullivan a three-year extension. [NHL]
- Tage Thompson, son of Brent and a key piece in the Ryan O’Reilly trade, has turned his breakout year into a seven-year(!), $50 million(!) contract. [NHL | TSN]
- The Ducks have acquired Dmitry Kulikov, who’s working toward his Michel Petit Certificate, from the cap-stretched Wild for nothing but future considerations. [NHL | TSN]
- No Calvin de Haan mention here, but: Some of the remaining free agents, and where some might be heading, maybe. [ESPN]
- Will the Coyotes sell out their tiny college arena? Canadian hockey minds want to know! [TSN]
- Sportsnet suggest one team that can rise and one team (or two) that can fall in each division — and they don’t even have to be based in Canada! [Sportsnet]
- Leah Hextall’s play-by-play approach for ESPN isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but because she’s a woman in hockey she’s had to deal with foul, misogynist and threatening bloviation from all kinds of courageous social media neanderthals. [Athletic]
- The Smurfs’ Pavel Buchnevich trade looked even worse once Sammy Blais’ season was cut short — and early — with an ACL injury. But the physical winger hopes to have a bounce-back season. [Post]
- Season preview, Seattle edition. [NHL]
- The Sabres will have a third jersey that recreates their terrible red-and-black look. [Sportsnet]
- The prime minister has weighed in to say Canadians have lost faith in Hockey Canada — not for on-ice performance, but for treating sexual assault incidents like expensive inconveniences to sweep under the rug. [Sportsnet]
