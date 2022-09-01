Islanders News: Calle Odelius signed, assigned to Djurgarden

The New York Islanders have signed Calle Odelius, their top draft pick (2nd round, 65th overall), to his three-year entry level contract. In a refreshing bit of proactive communication, they also announced he’ll be loaned to Djurgarden of the Swedish top league.

That loan isn’t much of a surprise given his age and development there, but it’s still nice to have it official and short-circuit any “if Odelius has a good camp” blog conversations.

