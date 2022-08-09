Islanders News: More Kadri talk, Fisherman report, Isles at the WJC

It’s a Tuesday morning in August, and while the Islanders are neither creating nor publicizing news, we kind of have a few things to cover.

Unfortunately, they’re unable to keep all news about the WJC under wraps because other entities and teams have a say, so stuff involving a few prospects will hit the radar over the next couple of weeks.

And throw one more media member’s hat into the “Kadri to the Islanders” ring...

Islanders News

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Montreal 690 to talk a whole ton about the Bruins, and oh yeah also saying he has no doubt that announcing Nazem Kadri signing for seven years with the Islanders is just “a formality.” Also says they’re working on Mathew Barzal’s next deal, but will have to move someone to fit everything in. “Josh Bailey’s name has been out there for a while, but my understanding is if they want to move him, they’re going to have to add something else, too.” [TSN radio]

The WJC begins: “Four New York Islanders prospects are set to compete in this year’s World Juniors. William Dufour will represent Canada, while Aatu Raty, Matias Rajaniemi and Eetu Liukas are suiting up for Finland.” [Isles]

Dufour is one of nine guys who’s new to the Canada roster since the tournament’s false start last December. [Sportsnet]

As Dan covered last night, word from Icethetics is the Islanders will (have to) participate in the Reverse Retro program, like for real this time, and {drumroll} they’ll actually take the leap by featuring the Fisherman. What’s next?! Facial hair?! [LHH]

Here’s that Icethetics video roundup again. The Islanders part is at 3:54:

Elsewhere