Islanders & NHL News: Quiet arbitration season resumes; appeal for Westfall’s 18

Islanders News
Yeah...it’s still quiet out there. The Lou cone of silence is vast and happily blurs brilliant strategy and paralyzing inactivity alike. Maybe things are more lively in the metaverse.
The Danish Backhand.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 7, 2022
Hear from Frans Nielsen on the story behind his first NHL goal during a shootout where he coined his trademark backhand shot.https://t.co/cZfy7sFHmn
- In his Sunday column, Larry Brooks says the Islanders should retire Ed Westfall’s #18. [Post]
- He also opined on Nazem Kadri, with zero Islanders implications: If a “long term commitment [at $9M+ per year] is still the bottom line for the second-line center, who will turn 32 the week prior to the season opener, it is no mystery why he remains unsigned.”
Elsewhere
- Brad Treliving flew across the country to have dinner with Jonathan Huberdeau and both determined they were the answer to each other’s tough months. [Sportsnet | TSN]
- After Yakov Trenin upset the arbitration routine by actually going to a hearing with the Predators and getting a two-year deal, Mason Appleton and the Jets return things to normal by avoiding a hearing, reaching a three year deal. [NHL | Arctic Ice Hockey]
- Just three more arbitration hearings left on the schedule: Pavel Zacha with his new team in Boston, plus Lawson Crouse (Arizona) and Jake Walman (Detroit). [NHL]
- Meanwhile, the Hurricanes say they’re getting closer to an agreement with Martin Necas. [TSN]
- Lots of talent for the 2023 Draft on display in the just-completed Gretzky Hlinka Cup. [Sportsnet]
- Continued fallout on Hockey Canada’s (non)handling of sexual assault cases: Michael Brind’Amour steps down as chair of the organization’s board. [Sportsnet]
- A question I will never ask and never need to see answered: “What’s next for the NHL and the metaverse?” [ESPN]
- One-time Isle Derick Brassard had a hot start in his latest stint with the Flyers, then got injured a lot and now is looking for his 11th team. [BSH]
- Dominik Hasek looked back at the trade to Buffalo 30 years ago that changed his life and career. [NHL]
